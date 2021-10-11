Advertisement

Good Time Credit bill introduced

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Senate bill is being introduced to bring a “Good Time” Credit System back to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

If passed, the legislation would create an incentive for incarcerated individuals to earn time off their sentence in the form of 30 days of credit for thirty days of good behavior.

The Michigan Advocacy Group has been trying to restore the Good Time Credit policy back in Michigan.

Coordinator Johnell Allen-Bey says the program granted him early release in 2018.

“All the work, all the success, all the things that I’ve been able to do, it gave me that platform to be able to come out and be productive, and I think that’s why this is so important to me,” Allen-Bey said.

Had it not been for good time credit, he says he would still be in prison until 2023.

