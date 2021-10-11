Getting to know a Face of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community as we get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Noel Heikkinen is a pastor at Riverview Church and says he loves serving the people of his community and has noticed a shift in positive attitudes.

“I’ve watched as our community has gone from being largely pessimistic, to largely optimistic and so the people who are here it just feels like they no longer feel like they’re stuck here,” said Heikkinen, “They’re like no, I want to be here, I want to love Lansing, I love this area and so it’s kind of cool to have lived through that transformation.”

Check out the video for more about Heikkinen and why he loves his community.

