Eaton County overpass to be closed for nearly one month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday at 7 a.m. a Walton Township bridge will be closed for nearly a month.

The Ainger Road bridge over I-69 will be closed for preventive maintenance. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

The work is expected to be complete by Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

