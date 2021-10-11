Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 9,137 new cases, 36 deaths over past three days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daily coronavirus cases continue to surge in Michigan.

Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,137 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths over the weekend.

State totals now climb to 1,064,557 cases and 21,349 deaths since the pandemic started. The state is now averaging 3,046 cases per day during that span. 18 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review.

16 mid-Michigan schools reported new outbreaks to the MDHHS. The schools include:

Eaton County: Parkview Elementary (5 cases), and St. Gerald Catholic School (3 cases).

Ingham County: Radmoor Montessori (3 cases), Washington Woods Middle School (5 cases), Murphy Elementary School in Lansing (3 cases).

Jackson County: Cascades Elementary (2 cases), Bean Elementary (9 cases), Concord High School (5 cases), East Jackson High School (9 cases), Western Middle School (8 cases), Lumen Christi (4 cases), Grass Lake High School (4 cases), Hanover Horton Elementary (4 cases).

Gratiot County: Alma College (32 cases), Nikkari Elementary (5 cases).

Shiawassee County: Owosso Middle School (17 cases).

80% of Michigan hospital beds are filled with patients. 67.9% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the MDHHS, just over 2% shy of Governor Whitmer’s 70% goal.

