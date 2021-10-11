Andy Schor running for re-election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor is looking to keep his seat in City Hall. He’s hoping voters will look to his record over the past four years.

In the August primary, Schor did significantly better than his opponents with 6,191 votes compared to the next highest at 2,561.

“I’m never overconfident. Certainly I’m appreciative that we were able to do very well in the primary, but I don’t rest and I continue to campaign. I’m confident that the message is getting out that people see the improvements in the city. They see that we’ve come through the pandemic and they want another four years of that,” said Schor.

Schor wants to continue to work on curbing gun violence in the city by giving kids things to do at local community centers and providing funding for local organizations that have the same goal. He also hopes to add more officers to the Lansing Police Department.

“We are getting officers out on the street as quickly as possible for everything from speeding to break-ins to gun violence. We want officers. We expect to have officers. We will have officers on the street, patrolling and keeping people safe,” he said.

As businesses continue to recover from the pandemic, Schor says the city will provide more help. He had a hand in the Lansing Cares small business assistance program that awards 0% interest forgivable loans.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and we’re going to continue to help our folks get through this pandemic and come out stronger while continuing to grow our city,” said Schor.

Schor is running against Kathie Dunbar.

