AG: Three Michigan residents charged with attempted voter fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan residents are charged with attempted voter fraud, according to the Attorney General’s office.

According to Nessel, Trenae Rainey, Carless Clark, and Nancy Williams were all charged with attempted voter fraud involving faulty ballot signatures.

According to Nessel, a stack of absentee voter applications were dropped off to the Centerline Clerk’s Office in October 2020. However, the clerk noticed the signatures did not match and contacted the Bureau of Elections.

The applications came from an assisted living facility in the area. Investigators determined the applications were from residents who had not yet told staff if they wished to vote in the 2020 General Election. Instead, investigators determined Trenae Myesha Rainey, 28, a facility employee, filled out the applications and forged the resident’s signature to each application.

She then turned the applications over to another employee who was instructed to deliver the applications to the Centerline Clerk.

Investigators determined Rainey decided where the residents should be registered and whether the resident should be provided with an absent voter ballot, primarily without first consulting the resident.

Rainey is charged with the following in Macomb County’s 37th District Court:

three counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies; and

three counts of forging signature on absentee ballot applications, a five-year felonies.

In April 2021, BOE contacted the Enforcement Division of DOS to investigate a case of double voting during the 2020 General Election. A signature review of a returned absentee ballot to the Detroit City Clerk determined the signature did not match the registered voter’s signature in the QVF. That registered voter also voted at his polling location on Election day.

Investigation by the Enforcement Division determined the grandmother of the registered voter, Carless Clark, 59, returned his absentee ballot by mail despite her grandson deciding to vote in person.

The matter was referred to DAG investigators in August.

Clark admitted to signing her grandson’s absentee ballot because she was concerned he would not have time to vote on Election Day.

Clark is charged with the following in Wayne County’s 36th District Court:

one count of election law – impersonating another to vote at an election, a four-year felony; and

one county of election law forgery, a five-year felony.

In October 2020, BOE became concerned about possible election fraud after receiving similar inquiries from local election administrators through the QVF Help Desk. The inquiries centered on applications for absentee ballots signed with an “X” and requesting that the ballot be mailed to the business address of Guardian and Associates in Oak Park.

After discussing the matter with State elections officials, BOE referred the review to MSP for a criminal investigation.

Investigators determined the guardian, Nancy Juanita Williams, 55, developed and implemented a plan to obtain and control absentee ballots for legally incapacitated persons under her care by fraudulently submitting 26 absentee ballot applications to nine identified city and township clerks, seeking to have absentee ballots for those individuals mailed directly to her. She also submitted separate voter registration applications for each person – all without knowledge, consent or understanding of the person under her care.

MSP ultimately referred the case to DAG in May 2021 for charges.

Williams is charged with the following in five courts:

28th District Court (City of Southgate) – Wayne County

one count of false statement in absentee ballot application, a 90-day misdemeanor;

one count of forging signature on absentee ballot application, a five-year felony; and

one count of election law forgery, a five-year felony.



17th District Court (Redford Township) – Wayne County

two counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors;

two counts of forging signature on absentee ballot, five-year felonies; and

two counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.



18th District Court (City of Westland) – Wayne County

three counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors;

three counts of forging signature on absentee ballot, five-year felonies; and

three counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.



29th District Court (City of Wayne) – Wayne County

two counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors;

two counts of forging signature on absentee ballot, five-year felonies; and

two counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.



46th District Court (City of Southfield) – Oakland County

six counts of false statement in absentee ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors;

six counts of forging signature on absentee ballot, five-year felonies; and

six counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies.

