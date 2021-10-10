Advertisement

Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 37-year-old woman

Lansing Police are searching for Keyanna Shanice Parker.
Lansing Police are searching for Keyanna Shanice Parker.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police need your help in finding a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post by the Lansing Police Department, 37-year-old Keyanna Shanice Parker was reported missing by her family.

Police say Parker was last seen on S. Pennsylvania Ave near E. Miller Rd. in Lansing. She was wearing a blue jacket, gray sweat pants and gray shoes when she went missing.

If you have any information about Parker’s whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Detective Monika Ford 517-483-6862.

