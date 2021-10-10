Local law enforcement looking to build relationships with the community through ‘Faith and Blue’ weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are making strides to build better relationships with residents.

Saturday, the police department and community faith leaders celebrated “Faith and Blue” weekend. This weekend is part of a national event that aims to build stronger connections between local law enforcement and community members.

The goal is to create a mutual understanding.

Pastor Kevin Brown says it’s up to the everyone to stop the violence seen across mid-Michigan.

“There’s a level of accountability on every segment of our community,” said Brown. “It doesn’t just fall on law enforcement or prosecution, it falls on ministry as well. With all of the violence that’s going on it’s obviously a problem but it’s gonna take all of us coming together as a community to solve this problem. We have to come together to address concerns that we all face.”

Saturday wasn’t the only chance to get to know your local officers. The event will be going on Sunday as well starting at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.