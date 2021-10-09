Advertisement

Williamston keeps Lansing Eastern scoreless

This game was all green machine as Williamston won this one 34-0 and the Hornets are now 5-2.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - In the CAAC White the Williamston Hornets were looking for a fourth straight win tonight, hosting a very competitive Lansing Eastern team.

Early on the Quakers were back to punt and the kick was blocked on a heavy rush. Austin Stump got the scoop and ran it into the end zone. Williamston was up 7-0.

Still in the first, Noah Dunckel took the hand-off, he weaved through defenders and scooted right into the end zone. It was another Hornet touchdown as the lead grew.

Into the second quarter, Alex Petersburg threw it to Austin Davis as he backpedaled his way to pay dirt.

This game was all green machine as Williamston won this one 34-0 and the Hornets are now 5-2.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Airport Tavern and Steakhouse temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak
Lansing movie theater: No unaccompanied children after 5 p.m.
Lansing Police arrest burglary suspect
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
MDARD is recommending that consumers not drink cider produced by Bowens Mills in Middleville,...
Consumers urged not to drink cider from Bowens Mills

Latest News

Fowler @ Laingsburg
Fowler @ Laingsburg
Lansing Eastern @ Williamston
Lansing Eastern @ Williamston
Ionia @ Sexton
Ionia @ Sexton
Holt @ East Lansing
Holt @ East Lansing
Fowler vs Laingsburg
Fowler leads Laingsburg 13-0 before rain delay