Williamston keeps Lansing Eastern scoreless

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - In the CAAC White the Williamston Hornets were looking for a fourth straight win tonight, hosting a very competitive Lansing Eastern team.

Early on the Quakers were back to punt and the kick was blocked on a heavy rush. Austin Stump got the scoop and ran it into the end zone. Williamston was up 7-0.

Still in the first, Noah Dunckel took the hand-off, he weaved through defenders and scooted right into the end zone. It was another Hornet touchdown as the lead grew.

Into the second quarter, Alex Petersburg threw it to Austin Davis as he backpedaled his way to pay dirt.

This game was all green machine as Williamston won this one 34-0 and the Hornets are now 5-2.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.