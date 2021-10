DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Waverly Warriors lost to Gull Lake 28-21, after holding a 14-13 lead.

The game was played at a very muddy Waverly High School.

Next, the Warriors play Dewitt.

