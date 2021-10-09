Mid-Michigan taking strides for breast cancer research

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds gathered at the Capitol to raise money for Breast Cancer through the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Their goal is to raise $75,000 for cancer research and resources. Cancer survivor Tshonda Harden and her family celebrated her being cancer free, and that family support proves how strong the breast cancer community is.

“It was super hard. I was away from my family. Luckily for me I had my husband and kids with me and family with me. I’m very lucky I had a good support group around me,” said Harden, “It’s very important to be surrounded by a support group, don’t be afraid to tell people you need help.”

Tshonda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. She says receiving the diagnosis was the scariest day of her life.

“I felt numb, it was shocking. Nobody in my family had breast cancer so it was very numbing for me. I didn’t know where it came from I had no history of it,” said Harden.

Tshonda celebrates being cancer free but it was a long road to get to this point.

One survivor, Natalie Borrego, tells News 10 she lost her grandmother to breast cancer and that is the reason she started to regularly get check ups.

“She never went to the doctor she actually was in the hospital for another reason and they found the cancer and said it was terminal,” said Borrego.

Borrego is in recovery from her double mastectomy. Due to COVID, she couldn’t get an appointment for months after finding a lump on her breast. Although it was a tough decision to get a double mastectomy, Natalie says it was the best decision.

“July 19th I found a lump in my breast, they didn’t schedule me until January of 2021. I was scared, I was nervous, but honestly the decision was pretty easy for me because I knew that was going to be the best and safest thing for me,” said Borrego.

The Lansing community cheered along side walkers and runners as they crossed the finish line taking one step at a time. Something survivor Beth Robinson is familiar with. Her prayers were answered when she learned she was cancer free.

“I was praying, sent out prayers to my prayer friends and just decided I’m going to have to take this step and the next step and the next step,” said Robinson, “feels wonderful. I had my mammograms and it was clear, so I am very thankful for that.”

Survivors say sharing their stories show others that they are not alone in their battles. To donate head click on the link here.

