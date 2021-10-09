Advertisement

Sexton Big Reds get win over Ionia on Senior Night

They won 23-7
Ionia Sexton
Ionia Sexton(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Sexton Big Reds won only their second game of the season on Friday, but it was a defensive juggernaut against Ionia in a 23-7 win.

The Big Reds celebrated their seniors, and head coach Johnel Davis was happy to get the win for his upperclassmen.

”We didn’t finish last week, we lost 28-27 to Charlotte, these seniors have been working so hard to try and lead this group and keep them on track,” Davis said. “I’m very proud tonight for the way they played, and I’m very happy for them because they deserved this win tonight.”

The Big Reds take on Lansing Eastern next week, while the Bulldogs will play St. Johns.

