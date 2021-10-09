Pulse shooting survivor to share story in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A survivor of one of the deadliest massing shootings in America will share his story in East Lansing this weekend.

Angel Colon will talk about how he’s healed since being shot six times at the Pulse Nightclub on June 16, 2016.

“In seconds the club was in chaos,” said Colon.

A 29-year-old gunman killed 59 people and hurt 53 others in, what was at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in the country.

Colon said he is alive because he played dead.

“I hear a loud pop again. I had my face covered with my eyes closed. That pop was loud so I remember I got scared and I opened my eyes. I remember seeing the body of the lady jump up and down. Her hand let loose of my hand and her eyes just shut,” said Colon.

Colon said he had to choose at that moment.

“Angel, are you going to be that person that’s going to be depressed and let this tragedy just bring you down for the rest of your life? Or are you going to take this and learn something from this or be able to help others?” said Colon.

That’s why he now goes around the country sharing his story, how he’s healing and how now he’s leaning on his faith.

“A huge part of that was being able to forgive the person who did this even though he was dead,” said Colon.

His advice for people going through trauma is to talk to someone.

“To speak about what you’re going through. To speak about what’s in your heart, what’s in your mind. People can go crazy when they just keep everything inside. I speak a lot about openness, which is about being open with your feelings, what you’re feeling at the moment,” said Colon.

Colon will be sharing his story at Millennium Church in East Lansing Sunday at 6 p.m. It’s free to the public.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.