Parents hope game changes will curb fighting

WAVERLY, Mich. (WILX) - Parents hope changes will prevent another fight at the high school football game between Waverly and Gull Lake. Waverly moved up the kickoff of Friday’s game after fights broke out last week.

One Waverly parent, Jenny, said she was shocked at the incident at last week’s contest, and hopes these changes help.

“I couldn’t believe how these kids were behaving at a game that represents the school,” she said.

Jenny, who declined to be on camera, said she was walking past a group of students when a fight broke out among fans at last week’s homecoming game. She said before last week’s game she had never witnessed behavior like this before.

“I have felt safe at the games prior to the homecoming game, and then upon seeing so many different fights and hearing one under the stands, it did make me feel unsafe,” she said.

But the school has taken swift action since then to prevent incidents like this at future games. For example, Waverly students with a student ID must purchase tickets beforehand and spectators who leave the game will be unable to reenter. Kids in grades K-12 must also have a parent with them.

The school said that any fans involved in physical altercations will be faced with legal action. But Jenny says she hopes it won’t come to that.

“The kids have pretty much grown up together since kindergarten and are still together even now at the high school,” she said.

The superintendent sent an email to parents saying she’s saddened by the behavior of a select few. She told News 10 that the early start will only be for this evening’s game.

Other local schools, including Everett and Sexton high school, have changed their start times to 5 p.m.

News 10 has asked the Lansing School District to explain why, we’ll let you know when we get a response.

