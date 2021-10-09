MSU football player sues university over sexual assault investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Spartan football player has filed a federal lawsuit against the university over a months-long sexual assault investigation. The sophomore, referred to as “John Doe” in court documents, claims Coach Mel Tucker suspended him from the team back in February after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female student in January.

The player claims it was consensual. In the complaint he accuses MSU of mishandling the Title IX investigation by moving too slow.

On Oct. 1, the plaintiff’s attorney sent a letter to the university threatening a lawsuit if the player wasn’t reinstated to the team by Oct. 6. That same day MSU’s Title IX coordinator stepped down.

The lawsuit was filed Friday. You can read it below.

