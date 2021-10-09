Advertisement

LCC student receives paramedic scholarship

By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a great need for first responders. One student at Lansing Community College got a scholarship that will help him become a paramedic and firefighter. It’s due to an incentive to meet the demand for skilled trade jobs.

LCC student Nael Hallak received a $5,000 New Beginnings scholarship from the Lake Trust Foundation. He says he can’t wait to get to work.

“I truly want to help people and serve my community and I think this is an honorable way to do it,” Hallak said. “I love it. I truly do love the culture behind it, the people that work in this field, the things we do. It’s a great way to impact your community.”

Hallak is in his first semester of the paramedic program, and he completed his fire academy and basic EMT. He wants to continue his work in Michigan, as he feels the need is there.

“We need them,” he said. “At two in the morning, when someone’s having an emergency, we need people there. Whether its construction, or first response, or whatever trade position there’s a huge need for it.”

Lansing Community College’s firefighting program administrators say they provide hands on learning so students are ready to work right when they graduate.

Tim Baker is Director of Training for Police and Fire at LCC.

“Having all those certifications really make the student more marketable to be hired,” Baker said.

Baker says these careers are ones that will always be needed, and during the pandemic they never were out of work.

“These careers were the ones that were still out there working, they were the ones still protecting the community,” he said.

Five other people received this scholarship. They are:

  • Brendan Hyatt of Muskegon, MI
  • Elisa Isaacson of Atlantic Mine, MI
  • Daniel Smith of Brighton, MI
  • Jared Speers of Fowler, MI
  • Nael Hallak of Holt, MI
  • Alexandra Kerry of Richmond, MI

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

