Holt Rams exact revenge against East Lansing Trojans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams started with the ball and an 8-7 lead on Saturday over the East Lansing Trojans.

The game was postponed at the end of the first quarter for lightning.

Holt quickly scored on a Kellen Reed touchdown, but East Lansing countered with Asher Gregory on the next drive, tying the game at 14.

Alex Russell caught a pass from Seneca Moore to give Holt a 20-14 lead that they would take into halftime.

Just a few plays into the third, East Lansing regained the lead with a long touchdown from Brevin Jackson to Dorijan Jackson.

Late in the third, Holt’s JJ Moore caught a pass and ran another 35 or so yards to give Holt’s lead back. It would be a lead they would keep.

On the last play of the game, Jackson’s pass was intercepted by Holt’s Isaiah Foster, and the Rams hung on to win 26-21.

“Comeback Saturdays are Holt Ram day...I think we’re 7-1 now on comeback Saturdays,” said Rams head coach Chad Fulk. “We just told ‘em it was Holt Ram day. We told them beforehand that Saturdays are our day and it comes true again.”

Reed added, “That was amazing...the best feeling I’ve ever felt before. Obviously last year we lost 63-0, so this past year we’ve been dwelling on that, I’m ready to get back. it’s a revenge tour.”

The Rams continue a stellar season with Portage Northern and the Trojans will face Grand Ledge.

