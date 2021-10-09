Advertisement

Game of the Week: Rain delay stops Holt at East Lansing game

The Rams were feeling good with their 8-7 lead before the game got postponed after the first quarter
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night’s Game of the Week was a battle in the CAAC Blue, .a matchup of traditional rivals Holt and East Lansing.

Starting with the Trojans four minutes in, quarterback Brevin Jackson took the snap. He was looking but slipped and fumbled the ball. It was picked up by Reese Church who tried taking this one back for the Rams but he was taken down and Holt took over.

Holt quarterback Seneca Moore looked to his left, got it right into Kellen Reed’s hands and the Rams got on the board 6-0 and went for the two-point conversion. Moore handed it off to Bryce Cornelius and he found his way downtown so put the Rams up 8-0.

Now it was East Lansing’s turn with just 41 seconds left in the first quarter. Jackson was trying to find the open man but decided to take it in himself, cut to the right side, and twirled through some Rams to get some points for the Trojans.

But that is all the game would be as weather in mid-Michigan wasn’t exactly cooperating. Games were getting canceled, delayed and even postponed from lightning, including East Lansing and Holt in the first quarter. Although the game had to stop, the Rams were feeling good with their 8-7 lead after the first quarter.

“It’s just how we wanted it to go for us in the first quarter. We were able to move the ball while running it and we were testing some things out, seeing what we could do later on,” Holt Head Coach Chad Fulk said. “It’s unfortunate we don’t get to do it tonight but we’ll come back tomorrow.”

With delays it’s always tricky and as a coach you have to help keep your team motivated to play again the next day. Fulk says in the locker room, they weren’t just sitting around upset.

“We just gave them a lecture on you know making good choices tonight, going to bed, not staying out late, maybe watch football, play a little Madden, go to sleep,” Fulk said. “But more importantly, get up tomorrow morning, eat some breakfast instead of just waking up before they’re supposed to be at school running in here on an empty stomach and then coming out and having nothing in the tank. It’s really just giving them a life lesson on prioritizing.”

This postponed game will be made up Saturday morning at 11 a.m. back at East Lansing.

