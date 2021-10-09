Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 8th
Lots of games were postponed to Saturday
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We made it six-and-a-half weeks before weather became an issue in high school football.
A multitude of games could not finish Friday night due to weather concerns.
Click on linked games to view highlights.
NOTE: Games are final unless otherwise noted.
Game of the Week
Holt 8, East Lansing 7 (PPD - Saturday)
Williamston 34, Lansing Eastern 0 (Final - Weather)
Richland Gull Lake 28, Lansing Waverly 21
Laingsburg 13, Fowler 0 (PPD)
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.