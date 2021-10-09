Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 8th

Lots of games were postponed to Saturday
WILX Frenzy New
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We made it six-and-a-half weeks before weather became an issue in high school football.

A multitude of games could not finish Friday night due to weather concerns.

Click on linked games to view highlights.

NOTE: Games are final unless otherwise noted.

Game of the Week

Holt 8, East Lansing 7 (PPD - Saturday)

Lansing Sexton 23, Ionia 7

Dewitt 49, Lansing Everett 21

Williamston 34, Lansing Eastern 0 (Final - Weather)

Richland Gull Lake 28, Lansing Waverly 21

Laingsburg 13, Fowler 0 (PPD)

