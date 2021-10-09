Advertisement

Fowler leads Laingsburg 13-0 before rain delay

The game is postponed until Saturday when the teams will resume with Fowler leading the charge
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg hosted Fowler on Friday evening for a little CMAC action.

Fowler was up 6-0 as quarterback Chase Pung had a play fake with a pump fake and a nice diving catch by Hudson Schla for a big gain inside the 15.

Pung kept the pigskin this time and he jiggled his way through the defense and into the end zone. The extra point there made it 13-0.

Soon after there was a great chance for the Wolfpack to get back into it on the ensuing kickoff and fielded on a bounce by Eli Woodruff. He found a seam and got big yardage. He twisted and turned his way deep into Fowler territory and nearly broke the run all the way inside the Eagle 15 yard line.

Unfortunately, Laingsburg could not score and then the lightning came.

The game is postponed until tomorrow when the teams will resume with Fowler up 13-0.

