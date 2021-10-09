Advertisement

DNR to discuss plans for tree seed orchard at public meeting

Michigan Department of Natural Resources centennial logo on blurred trees background.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources centennial logo on blurred trees background.(WLUC/Michigan DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Plans to reclaim two parcels of land in Livingston County’s Genoa Township for use as a tree seed orchard will be the subject of a Michigan Department of Natural Resources public meeting.

The meeting is scheduled Tuesday at Brighton High School.

The 50-acre (20.2-hectare) and 77-acre (31.1-hectare) parcels are near the DNR’s Tree Improvement Center. Both were listed as surplus and destined for auction.

Steps include completing a timber sale that is in progress, contouring the land through a mineral lease, and then planting and maintaining trees on the property, according to the DNR.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

