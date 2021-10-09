DNR to discuss plans for tree seed orchard at public meeting

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Plans to reclaim two parcels of land in Livingston County’s Genoa Township for use as a tree seed orchard will be the subject of a Michigan Department of Natural Resources public meeting.

The meeting is scheduled Tuesday at Brighton High School.

The 50-acre (20.2-hectare) and 77-acre (31.1-hectare) parcels are near the DNR’s Tree Improvement Center. Both were listed as surplus and destined for auction.

Steps include completing a timber sale that is in progress, contouring the land through a mineral lease, and then planting and maintaining trees on the property, according to the DNR.

