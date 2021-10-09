Advertisement

Dewitt Panthers rattle off another win over Everett

Dewitt is now 6-1
dewitt everett
dewitt everett(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tyler Holtz fired two quick touchdown passes in the first quarter to help the Dewitt Panthers to a 49-21 win over Lansing Everett on Friday.

The Panthers scored on their first drive, and recovered an Everett fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

Just one play later, they were leading 14-0.

The Panthers next week face Waverly, and the Vikings will battle Okemos.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Airport Tavern and Steakhouse temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak
Lansing movie theater: No unaccompanied children after 5 p.m.
Lansing Police arrest burglary suspect
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
MDARD is recommending that consumers not drink cider produced by Bowens Mills in Middleville,...
Consumers urged not to drink cider from Bowens Mills

Latest News

Ionia Sexton
Sexton Big Reds get win over Ionia on Senior Night
Parents hope game changes will curb fighting
Parents hope game changes will curb fighting
Of Heumann Interest: MSU wrestler competing in Norway
Of Heumann Interest: MSU wrestler in Oslo
Of Heumann Interest: MSU wrestler competing in Norway
Of Heumann Interest: MSU wrestler competing in Norway