Dewitt Panthers rattle off another win over Everett

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tyler Holtz fired two quick touchdown passes in the first quarter to help the Dewitt Panthers to a 49-21 win over Lansing Everett on Friday.

The Panthers scored on their first drive, and recovered an Everett fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

Just one play later, they were leading 14-0.

The Panthers next week face Waverly, and the Vikings will battle Okemos.

