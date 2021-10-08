Stretch of I-94 renamed after late MDOT employee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 48, which renamed a part of I-94 in Benton Charter Township as the “Kevin D. White Memorial Highway” in honor of Kevin D. White, a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) maintenance worker.

White died in October 2019 when he was struck by tires that had fallen off a passing semi as he cleared debris along I-94.

“Memorializing Kevin is important for his family and the communities he served,” said Gov. Whitmer. “But it also is a stark reminder the people working on our roads are someone’s parents, siblings, children and caregivers who want to go home after their workday like the rest of us.”

White is survived by his wife of 20 years, Yolanda, and their daughter, Taylor. He is remembered by family and friends as someone who was passionate about his community and served diligently.

White served as a Benton Township Trustee from 2012 - 2015, was appointed township supervisor in 2015, and then elected as supervisor in 2016.

“Kevin White was like a lot of people at MDOT and in the contracting industry working on our roads so we can make it safely and efficiently to work, school, the grocery store or a child’s soccer game,” MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “His tragic death is a reminder of the dangerous conditions road workers endure so we can get where we’re going on time.”

The renamed stretch of I-94 runs from the highway I-196 interchange to Napier Avenue exit.

