State announces over $1B headed to Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-8), Gary Peters (D-14), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice announced that Michigan schools will receive $1,242,589,506 in federal funding to support students, teachers, and staff.

The award will help schools continue to expand early childhood learning opportunities, improve literacy, and improve the safety and wellness of students. These funds are possible because of the American Rescue Plan that Stabenow and Peters helped secure passage of in March.

“This pandemic has been especially challenging for our educators, students, and parents,” said Sen. Stabenow. “As students return to in-person learning, parents and educators are facing many challenges including gaps in learning and the safety of students and teachers in the classroom. This investment from the American Rescue Plan will provide our schools with the resources they need to tackle these challenges head-on.”

The news comes as the U.S. Department of Education approved Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan.

“As we work to emerge from the pandemic, it is critical that our Michigan schools have the federal resources necessary to ensure a safe and effective learning environment for students, teachers, and staff,” said Sen. Peters. “Now that Michigan’s plan is approved for using this American Rescue Plan funding we secured, our state can support additional efforts to expand early childhood education and literacy opportunities, while also enabling educators and students to be healthy and safe at schools.”

In addition to the $1,242,589,506 received Friday, Michigan schools also received $2,479,888,752 because of the American Rescue Plan in March. In total, Michigan schools will receive $3,722,478,258.

“This $1 billion investment in Michigan’s schools will help our kids thrive and ensure teachers and staff have the resources and support they need,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful to Senators Stabenow and Peters for working to pass this funding in the American Rescue Plan, which we included in the education funding bill I signed earlier this summer making the largest K-12 investment in state history without raising taxes. That bill closed the funding gap between schools in Michigan and delivered critical mental health resources. Together, we can continue putting Michiganders first and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”

