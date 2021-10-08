Advertisement

Secure MI Vote campaign gathering signatures in Howell

By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group claiming it wants to rebuild voter trust and prevent fraud may soon be knocking on your door. Friday “Secure MI Vote” officially launched its effort to gather at least 340,000 signatures and overhaul Michigan’s election laws.

The group wants to put new restrictions on absentee voting in Michigan. It claims that will make voters more confident that elections are being run fairly.

Jamie Roe is spokeman for the Secure MI Vote campaign.

“The centerpiece of this proposal is to tighten up the voter ID requirements we have in Michigan,” Roe said. “Right now there’s a gaping hole in our voter ID requirement. You’re required to have an ID but if you don’t have one you’re allowed to vote anyway. And it’s never checked to see, you sign a form to say you are who you say you are, but nobody checks the form and if it’s proven you weren’t that person there’s no way to retrieve your vote after the election.”

Critics say this is an attempt to restrict voting and perpetuate former President Donald Trump’s lies that he won the election. Lansing’s clerk, Chris Swope, believes it will drive down turnout among certain groups if it becomes law.

Swope said, “Some of the provisions of this proposal I think would be detrimental to particular voters. Minority voters and young voters tend to be the ones that are least likely to have photo ID and are less likely to be registered.”

If the group gathers enough signatures the proposal will go to the legislature. If lawmakers reject it, the proposal will go on the November 2022 ballot. If the House and Senate pass it, which they’re expected to do, the proposal becomes law and Governor Gretchen Whitmer won’t have the ability to veto it.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

