Seahawks Hoping Wilson Okay

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has seen a hand specialist regarding his injured right middle finger suffered in the Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle coach Pete Carroll declined to go into many specifics regarding the injury until after Wilson saw a specialist in the Los Angeles area. Carroll said Wilson did have an initial set of X-rays after the 26-17 loss the Rams. Wilson was injured in the third quarter when his fingers hit the arm of Aaron Donald on the follow through of a pass attempt.

