Panthers Sign Their Star to Extension

Montreal Canadiens' Max Domi tries to handle the puck away from Florida Panthers' Bogdan...
Montreal Canadiens' Max Domi tries to handle the puck away from Florida Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers have agreed on an $80 million, eight-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $10 million. That’s according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not immediately released by the team. The contract is the largest in total value in Panthers history. Barkov and the Panthers had been working for several days to complete the deal.

