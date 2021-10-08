In My View: Spartan hockey is back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU hockey season opens tonight and will fans in the area see a prominent hockey team again like in the days of Ron Mason where championships were always nearby.

But for the national title year of 2007 under coach Rick Comley, MSU hockey has been a struggle with five straight losing seasons currently on the books.

Air Force is here for two games this weekend and MSU would be well advised for an opening sweep to give doubtful fans some optimism to begin a new season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.