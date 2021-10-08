Advertisement

In My View: MSU hockey needs to open with a sweep

By Tim Staudt
Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MSU hockey season opens tonight. Will fans in the area see a prominent hockey team again, like in the days of Ron Mason where championships were always nearby?

Except for the national title year of 2007 under coach Rick Comley, MSU hockey has been a struggle with five straight losing seasons currently on the books.

Air Force is here for two games this weekend and MSU would be well advised for an opening sweep to give doubtful fans some optimism to begin a new season.

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: MSU basketball preseason rankings shocker
In My View: Spartans have lost some key players
In My View: So, are we missing Caldwell yet, Lions fans?