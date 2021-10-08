MSU and Michigan Open Hockey Seasons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and Michigan open their hockey seasons this week end, both hosting two game series on Friday and Saturday nights. MSU hosts Air Force and Michigan hosts Lake Superior State and both are non league showdowns. Michigan won its lone exhibition game last week 7-1 over Bowling Green, while the Spartans lost their exhibition in Plymouth 3-0 to the U. S. national under 18 team.

