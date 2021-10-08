Advertisement

MSP arrest suspect after motorcycle, canine chase

MSP arrest fleeing suspect
MSP arrest fleeing suspect(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning, a Michigan State Police trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding. Rather than pulling over, the driver tried to flee from the trooper, turning down a dirt road with a dead-end in Windsor Township.

When the driver reached the dead-end they fled into the woods on foot. In response the trooper set up a perimeter, then a canine unit went in to locate the suspect.

The canine was able to locate the suspect, a 44-year-old from Vermontville. They were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, and will then be lodged in the Eaton County Jail for Flee and Elude.

