Michigan Works! kicks off Virtual Expungement Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Job seekers who feel their past is holding them back are invited to attend a virtual information session to learn if they are eligible to have their record expunged and made non-public.

Throughout October and early November, southeast Michigan residents will have a chance for a clean slate at one of the upcoming Michigan Works! Expungement Fairs.

An Expungement Fair is an event where participants can start the legal process of sealing eligible criminal offenses from the public – giving them a second chance at employment, housing, and other resources usually difficult to attain for those with past criminal convictions.

“With the current labor shortage, we understand employers’ need for talent,” says Shamar Herron, Executive Director of Michigan Works! Southeast. “These events will provide an opportunity for individuals to remove a significant barrier to employment and create opportunities for their future,” says Herron.

Prior to the fairs, information sessions will be held to clarify eligibility and give an overview of the process.

“Expungements increase financial stability, allow access to stable housing and strengthen communities,” says Sarah Munro, Pro Bono Manager at Legal Services of South Central Michigan. “We are excited to partner with Michigan Works! to assist Fair participants in this life-changing opportunity,” says Munro.

Visit mwse.org/expungement to view the dates and times of the expungement events and begin the process by completing the online form.

