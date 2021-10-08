Michigan man arrested after Ohio State Trooper shot during stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for a Michigan man, who struggled with an Ohio State Trooper during a traffic stop has ended.

Ohio State Police say 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Hathorn is now in custody.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on I-75 near Findlay in northwest Ohio.

Trooper Brobst stopped Hathorn for speeding and then asked him to get out of his car because he smelled marijuana. The two men struggled, and the trooper’s gun went off, shooting the trooper in the lower body.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Hathorn was released from Jackson’s Cotton Correctional Facility in April after serving several years for drug crimes and resisting, obstructing or assaulting police in Muskegon County.

Records show he has been in and out of prison since around 2000 for additional drug crimes, assault with a dangerous weapon, and failure to register as a sex offender. His include a witness tampering charge from Washtenaw County.

Trooper Brobst is expected to recover.

