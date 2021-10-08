McDonald’s says ‘Thank You’ to educators with free breakfast nationwide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McDonald’s is bringing back the “Thank You Meal” program. This year, the fast-food chain is honoring an essential group in communities that has stepped up during a challenging time to inspire and empower others: educators.

From Oct. 11-15, McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for teachers, administrators, and school staff across the country with a free breakfast meal. Educators just need to head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours, and show a valid work ID, for a free meal.

In an effort to spread gratitude even further, McDonald’s is asking fans to share how an exceptional educator that has inspired them or made a difference in their lives by using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram.

The company will select educators in communities across the country in big and small ways – like sharing their stories on the brand’s social channels and surprising teachers with breakfast deliveries at their schools.

The “Thank You Meal” program was launched last year to recognize first responders and healthcare workers at the height of the pandemic.

