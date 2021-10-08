Mason History Society hosts home tour

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - This year’s Mason Area Historical Society Home Tour will feature seven properties in the Mason area. The tour will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased in advance in downtown Mason at Ware’s Pharmacy, Bestsellers Bookstore, and Maple Street Mall. Any tickets that are still available on Saturday will be at the Museum, located at 200 E. Oak Street, and opens beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“Many people start their tour at the Mason Area Historical Museum anyway,” says Doug Klein, president of the Society. “Not only can people purchase their tickets there, the building also was originally the townhome of John Rayner, a prominent Mason citizen of the nineteenth century. It is fun to discover the many ways the building has changed over the decades from a home to a church to a museum.”

While the tour’s specific locations and additional details are found on the ticket/brochure, below are a few of the highlights that will be featured:

A distinctive tour home was built in 1903 on the foundation of the very first Presbyterian Church in Mason, which had burned down. The Presbyterians then built the current “stone church” on the corner of Barnes and Maple streets. During the beginning of the pandemic, the owners refinished all the hardwood floors, including the kitchen floor. Retaining the original wood trim and baseboards, they painted the inside and the outside, added a staircase, and raised the ceiling in the back room. In the backyard, they poured a patio and did other landscaping. The backyard of the house overlooks the Ingham County Courthouse.

Also overlooking the Courthouse is a third-floor walkup apartment on the tour. It is in a historic building that has been in almost continuous use since 1873. The building has housed a newspaper office, a fraternal organization’s meeting hall, and a bank. The current owners purchased the building in 2004 to use the first floor as retail space. In 2018. the second and third floors were renovated into four apartments. You will be touring one of the third-floor loft apartments that is available for short-term rental. The stairs are steep, but your careful ascension will be rewarded with a birds-eye view of the beautiful Ingham County Courthouse.

With a front room that is a perfect setting for a Christmas tree, this 1890 tour home has undergone renovations and updates over the decades, including those by the current owner. The two front rooms feature original stained glass windows. A former mother-in-law’s apartment was renovated to make room for an upstairs laundry, full bath, and a sitting room great for bird watching. Cardinals, orioles, hummingbirds, chestnut warblers, nuthatches, and other songbirds flit around this Queen Anne Victorian home.

Built in 1939, this tour home’s original structure was a one-and-a-half-story Cape Cod. Over the years, the owners have made additions to the home and added several outbuildings, including a garden house studio with an attached greenhouse. Several gardens and a variety of specimen trees also grace the surrounding yard.

A more contemporary tour home, originally built in 1984, had a huge addition added in 2008 that nearly doubled the size of the house. It also added to its unique layout with two staircases to the lower level. The current owners bought the home in 2013 and have completed a lot of beautiful renovations, especially to the five bedrooms. While the master bedroom on the second level was originally enclosed, it is now a loft bedroom with a small deck, walk-in closet, and huge bathroom with tub, shower, Jacuzzi tub, and three sinks. Don’t miss the billiard room, home office, and sewing room located on the lower level and in the basement.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Mason Area Historical Museum and the Pink School Museum, both owned and maintained by the Mason Area Historical Society, with the support of dedicated volunteers and the community.

