Local woman runs to overcome Multiple sclerosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We hear on Studio 10 love to not only show you fun things to do in Mid-Michigan, but we also like to share stories of inspiration that are happening right here in the community.

Mindy Richmond is a runner who may face physical and mental obstacles in her path, but she always finds a way to cross the finish line.

You can follow her journey at https://stillmindy.com/2021/09/13/i-did-it/.

Mindy is also raising money for National Multiple Sclerosis Society. You can donate here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/268356428412337/

