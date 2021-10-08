Advertisement

Local woman runs to overcome Multiple sclerosis

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We hear on Studio 10 love to not only show you fun things to do in Mid-Michigan, but we also like to share stories of inspiration that are happening right here in the community.

Mindy Richmond is a runner who may face physical and mental obstacles in her path, but she always finds a way to cross the finish line.

You can follow her journey at https://stillmindy.com/2021/09/13/i-did-it/.

Mindy is also raising money for National Multiple Sclerosis Society. You can donate here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/268356428412337/

