LCC’s Mike Ingram inducted into BCAM Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The athletic department of Lansing Community College has been having a fantastic week. They just had their first ever athlete selected as the National Athlete of the Week, and now men’s basketball coach Mike Ingram has been inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was held Saturday, Oct. 2 in Pontiac, Michigan.

Coach Ingram has accumulated over 600 wins,18 conference championships, and four Top-Ten finishes at Nationals in his 30 years of coaching the Stars. Yet he’s been with the team even longer than that, as he was once a player at LCC.

He has led LCC to 18 Western Conference Championships, and his teams have finished in the Top 8 four times at the NJCAA National Championship. Ingram has been named Western Conference Coach of the Year 18 times, and Regional Coach of the Year four times. In 2017, he was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame.

“LCC is beyond proud of Coach Ingram,” LCC officials wrote in a release sent to News 10. “We are appreciative of his many years of service and dedication to our student-athletes, and to Lansing Community College.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.