Advertisement

Key Brewers Pitcher is Sidelined

Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(NBC15)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain. It’s another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams, who punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title. The Atlanta Braves also released their NLDS roster ahead of Friday’s series opener. The Braves’ bullpen won’t have Chris Martin or Richard Rodriguez. Atlanta has five starting pitchers on the roster. The Braves also added speedy outfielder Terrance Gore, a pinch-running specialist who last played in the major leagues for the Dodgers last year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Airport Tavern and Steakhouse temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak
Lansing movie theater: No unaccompanied children after 5 p.m.
Lansing Police arrest burglary suspect
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
Michigan State University Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery...
MSU Police searching for robbery suspect

Latest News

WEB EXTRA: Russell Wilson postgame press conference
Seahawks Hoping Wilson Okay
Montreal Canadiens' Max Domi tries to handle the puck away from Florida Panthers' Bogdan...
Panthers Sign Their Star to Extension
Rainbow Warrior football fans inspired team in 44-41 five-overtime victory over San Jose State
Sexual Assault Issues at San Jose State
(File)
MSU and Michigan Open Hockey Seasons