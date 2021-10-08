Jack O Lanterns Unleashed starts Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Fairgrounds is holding a Halloween experience like no other.

Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed kicks off Friday night, the first of 13 nights for the 2021 season.

Visitors can stroll the grounds that will be covered with 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins designed in various themes including dinosaurs, carnivals, and under the sea.

The attraction is family-friendly, with no jump scares of any kind.

Skerbeck Entertainment Group will have special fall-themed food available, including caramel corn, caramel apples, popcorn, hot cocoa, and apple cider slushies. You can also bring your own food and beverages for your walk.

Dates for the event are:

October 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31

Tickets are available HERE. Advance purchase is highly recommended to ensure entry.

More information on the event can be found HERE.

