Advertisement

Jack O Lanterns Unleashed starts Friday

Get ready for 13 nights of a Halloween experience like no other.
Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed kicks off Friday night at the Ingham County Fairgrounds, the first...
Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed kicks off Friday night at the Ingham County Fairgrounds, the first of 13 nights for the 2021 season.(Jack O Lanterns Unleashed)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Fairgrounds is holding a Halloween experience like no other.

Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed kicks off Friday night, the first of 13 nights for the 2021 season.

Visitors can stroll the grounds that will be covered with 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins designed in various themes including dinosaurs, carnivals, and under the sea.

The attraction is family-friendly, with no jump scares of any kind.

Skerbeck Entertainment Group will have special fall-themed food available, including caramel corn, caramel apples, popcorn, hot cocoa, and apple cider slushies. You can also bring your own food and beverages for your walk.

Dates for the event are:

October 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31

Tickets are available HERE. Advance purchase is highly recommended to ensure entry.

More information on the event can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Airport Tavern and Steakhouse temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak
Lansing movie theater: No unaccompanied children after 5 p.m.
Lansing Police arrest burglary suspect
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince...
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme
Michigan State University Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery...
MSU Police searching for robbery suspect

Latest News

LAFCU is offering free document shredding to the public at the credit union’s Shred Day,...
Free document shredding open to public on Saturday
McDonald’s says ‘Thank You’ to educators with free breakfast nationwide
Upcoming Michigan Works! Expungement Fairs
Michigan Works! kicks off Virtual Expungement Fair
Ohio State Police say 42-year-old Robert Hathorn is now in custody.
Michigan man arrested after Ohio State Trooper shot during stop