Of Heumann Interest: MSU wrestler in Oslo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State wrestler is in Oslo, Norway Friday competing in the Greco-American World Wrestling Championships, with a chance this weekend to bring home a gold medal.

His name is Peyton Omania. He left for Norway last week and News 10 caught up with him before he departed.

Omania started wrestling at a very young age, at the suggestion of his father.

“One day I was at home, I remember this day too which is weird,” Omania said. “I was I think 5 years old and my dad owned a t-shirt company and he was doing t-shirts for this USC, which is my club and he’s like do you want to try wrestling? …And I was nervous, I was like, ‘Do you want me too?’ And then he was like, ‘Yeah!’ So I gave it a try and I just fell in love with it.”

The sport loved him back, but wrestling at a high level can be humbling and time demanding.

“I definitely took my licks,” Omania said. “I think I actually got a little bit burned out by the time I was 9 years old. So, I decided to step away from the sport. And I think like that was a big part of my success, was going away for a second when it got old.”

His passion for the sport led him to an eventual scholarship at Michigan State, where Peyton is now a redshirt sophomore.

“These guys behind me right here, they’re my best friends in the world,” he said. “I got a great girlfriend at home, I got an amazing little French bulldog at home I love to spend time with. These guys honestly make coming in here and working hard easy. They make me laugh every single day.”

Omania has been in Oslo, Norway for a week Preparing for team USA in the senior World Wrestling Championships. Competition starts tomorrow.

Omania said, “I think I always knew that I would make a senior world team. I just didn’t know it was going to be at 21 years old. It means a lot to me; I’m just excited just to get back to work and bring home a medal.”

In addition to being a phenomenal young talent, Omania is a living example of what to do if at first you don’t succeed. He didn’t qualify in the Olympic trials, he didn’t make the national tournament as a qualifier, he lost in the Big Ten tournament and he was 0-and-2 in the nationals. But his coach, Roger Chandler, is more concerned with the experience he gained along the way.

“We talk about the process here a lot,” Chandler said. “You have to have your failures in order to build off of them. That’s how you become better.”

“I took my licks and I figured out what I needed to change,” Omania said. “And how I need to get better and to come out on top.”

