Game of the Week preview: Holt at East Lansing

By Tim Staudt and Fred Heumann
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Friday Night Frenzy high school football Game of the Week finds Holt at East Lansing. This is week seven of the regular season, and this game headlines tomorrow night’s scores and highlights show.

East Lansing is 4-2 and has some key players back in the lineup. Holt will have to contend with East Lansing’s team speed. Among those players returning is senior Ambrose Wilson, a verbal commit to Central Michigan University who plays in the secondary this fall. He told our Fred Heumann he considers this game similar to any other assignment on the schedule.

“It’s just another game, you know? We’ve got to keep it the same, come out here and practice the same way,” Wilson said. “We’re looking to get another win.”

The Holt Rams are also 4-2, and both teams lost lopsided games to DeWitt several weeks back. Holt’s standout is two-way player Malachi Davis, headed to Toledo to play next fall. He told Fred he’s well aware of Ambrose Wilson at East Lansing.

Davis said, “I know a lot of those guys. Ambrose Wilson, I played with him in little league. All through my life. So, that’s my guy for sure, I’m happy with all he’s doing.”

