Free document shredding open to public on Saturday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - LAFCU is offering free document shredding to the public at the credit union’s Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is being held to help reduce identity theft.

A mobile shredding truck will be at the West Lansing Branch, 106 N. Marketplace Blvd., for on-site and secure destruction of personal documents. The paper shredded will then be recycled.

Each person can drop off up to four Bankers Boxes of materials to be shred. Masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place.

“LAFCU offers this free service to the public to help keep our community safe from identity theft,” said Alyssa Troub, marketing and communications specialist. “It is best practice to shred documents with personal account information on them. If you don’t need the documents anymore, we can dispose of them securely.”

Materials recommended being shredded include documents that have identifying information about financial, medical, and Social Security accounts. Those include receipts, address labels, bills, insurance claims, tax forms and checking, savings, and loan statements.

At LAFCU’s May 1 Shred Day, more than 7,000 pounds of paper was shredded and recycled, equal to approximately 50 trees saved.

