Delhi Township Fire Department teaching families how to protect themselves

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Do you have a plan if a fire breaks out in your home? The Delhi Township Fire Department is one of many taking the time to help families protect themselves during “Fire Prevention Week.”

Thursday, News 10 went to the department’s fire safety open house.

John Vatter is one of the many parents attending the Delhi Fire Safety Open House. Kids of all ages were taught what to do when there is a fire. The families even got to see a demonstration of how the jaws of life work as they removed the roof of a car.

Vatter said, “Something that’s always been near and dear to me is the firefighters and police officers, law enforcement type figures, getting involved in the community. It’s great to see relationship building.”

One of the things they’ve been educating kids about is how to properly use a fire extinguisher. That goes with the acronym “P.A.S.S.” which stands for “pull”, “aim”, “squeeze” and “sweep.”

Fire Chief Brian Ball warned of the biggest issues they face in their community.

“Cooking fire is one of the big ones, and chimney fires,” Ball said. “We’re getting into the fall season where people like to use their fireplaces and wood-burning stoves. It’s definitely important to have your chimney’s inspected and cleaned.”

Even though the games and activities were fun, the thing ball wants the families to take away from the event is to have a plan. That’s something Vatter’s family already has in place.

“From the day he could understand of how to talk we started going over what to do in case of a fire and what to do if he starts hearing the alarms going off,” Vatter said. “Definitely go over it with your kids and whoever lives in the house. It’s very important to have a plan. You want everybody to be safe.”

The Delhi Township Fire Department also taught kids that when they hear the fire alarm they should not hide, but get outside.

