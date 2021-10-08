Consumers urged not to drink cider from Bowens Mills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is recommending that consumers not drink cider produced by Bowens Mills in Middleville, MI, due to food safety concerns.

Bowens Mills was found to be running an unlicensed cider processing facility and selling the cider in violation of the Michigan Food Law, P.A. 92 of 2000. Observations made by MDARD inspectors onsite led to concerns about the safety of the cider.

During the investigation, MDARD staff issued a cease-and-desist order to ensure no added product leaves the premises.

Licensing and inspection of cider mills and other food establishments helps to assure food safety by identifying possible risks in the handling, processing, bottling, and labeling of food products and ensuring the establishment takes steps to reduce or eliminate these risks.

All cider products produced by Bowens Mills are covered by this advisory and include:

Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider.” The label also states, “Warning: Not Pasteurized.”

Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider,” labeled as pasteurized.

Apple cider packaged in half-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider,” labeled as pasteurized.

Consumers who have any of these products should discard them immediately. If you think you or a family member may have become sick from consuming any of these products, please seek immediate medical attention.

