Beerfest at the ballpark

(NA)
By Ian Hawley
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Field is hosting a festival that locals have flocked to over the last few years. The fourth annual Beerfest at the Ballpark begins a Friday, Oct. 15 at the home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

Over 30 breweries will be in attendance, but they’re not the only businesses invited. You can also sample the creations of local distilleries, wineries and even get a taste of fall with some mid-Michigan ciders.

If you want to get tickets to the event, you can find them AT THIS LINK.

