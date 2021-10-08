Airport Tavern and Steakhouse temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Airport Tavern and Steakhouse, a popular restaurant and bar on Grand River in Lansing, will be closed for at least one week while the owners deal with an outbreak of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, a few of our employees tested positive for COVID,” owners wrote in a message on social media. “In order to mitigate the situation we are having every employee get tested and closing down the restaurant for at least the next week to clean and quarantine.”

The owners went on to ask that anyone who was at the establishment in the last week monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.

“Customer and staff safety are our main concerns and we want to keep everyone as safe as possible,” they wrote. “We are so sorry to have this happen but also understand these are the times we live in and this is a risk every business owner takes when they turn on the open sign.”

The Airport Tavern and Steakhouse is a family owned restaurant that has been in business since the 1970′s. Although COVID-19 is forcing it to close for now, it is sure to have eager customers waiting when those doors open back up.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

