Two Former Spartans Part of Federal NBA Probe

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been arrested on charges alleging they pocketed $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference that the defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception. An indictment in Manhattan federal court said the ex-players and one of their spouses engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims. The list of those charged include Tony Allen, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair.

