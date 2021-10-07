Staudt’s Rising Stars: Jaiden Civils

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt’s newest Rising Star is Jaiden Civils of Waverly.

He’s ten years old and is in his first year of tackle football. Jaiden’s playing as a linebacker this year.

He’s turning 11 at the end of this month, so we wish him a happy birthday! And good luck this year for the Warriors, who have themselves a phenomenal young linebacker this year.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

