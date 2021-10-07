Schools eager to get elementary students vaccinated

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School districts were encouraged Thursday as more of their students could soon be protected from COVID-19. Pfizer is officially asking the Food and Drug Administration to consider its COVID vaccine for emergency use for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Schools are having a rough start to the year in Michigan. There were 374 school-related COVID outbreaks across the state Thursday, 95 of those were posted to the state website Monday.

The vast majority of those are in K-12 schools.

East Lansing Public Schools superintendent Dori Leyko said if elementary kids can get the vaccine, the chances of more outbreaks drop drastically.

“Vaccinations are number one on their list,” said Leyko.

Leyko said she’s eagerly waiting until all students can get COVID vaccine. She said that’s because more kids will be able to stay in the classroom.

“When we do have positive cases, those who are vaccinated aren’t required to quarantine as long as they aren’t showing symptoms,” said Dori Leyko.

Only middle and high school students are eligible to get vaccinated. Leyko said when elementary kids can get it, they get closer to normal.

“Elementary instruction works best in small groups where we can differentiate and sometimes to small groups, we pull from multiple classes too. So having those types of abilities that are a little limited now would mean a lot on what we can do instructionally,” said Leyko.

Lansing School District superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner said for him it comes down to safety.

“I really just hope parents and students think about getting kids vaccinated because the more vaccinated students we have, the safer our community is,” said Shuldiner.

Both districts offered vaccination clinics for older students to get protected against COVID this year. They plan on partnering with the health department again if the FDA grants authorization for the smaller dose in younger kids.

“We will have mobile vaccine clinics at all of our schools. It’s our job as a school district to support our families to access these things,” said Shuldiner.

“Whenever we can make it more accessible to more of our families and our students, we always want to try to offer that accessibility,” said Leyko.

Elementary students could be getting their covid vaccine by Halloween. The FDA’s advisory committee that discusses vaccines already scheduled a meeting for October 26.

Then the FDA and CDC will have to authorize people to get it. Pfizer’s COVID shot is the only one fully approved for people 16 and older. It has been granted emergency use for 12 to 15-year-olds.

