Packers Adding Player Let Go By Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Jaylon Smith appears to be on his way to the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that “nothing’s official yet,” but added that he believes Smith is in Green Bay while discussing how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers. LaFleur added that it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.