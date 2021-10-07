Advertisement

Packers Adding Player Let Go By Cowboys

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, July 22, 2021, in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 7, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Jaylon Smith appears to be on his way to the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that “nothing’s official yet,” but added that he believes Smith is in Green Bay while discussing how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers. LaFleur added that it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati.

